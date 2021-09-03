Transcript for Felony trial attorney on George Floyd murder trial

It's pretty felony trial attorney in lawn crime host Brian not Meyer. A for more on this Brian thanks for being here you know jury selection. Begins today but we don't expect a trial itself to start for another three weeks why will it take that long. They gravity had committed take a lot of time just because a jury selection takes a long time to find people. Who have not had any bias of the leaning one way or another if you and I need to evidence but on top of that. You've got called in nineteen restrictions the judge is only bringing in seven people at a time in the morning in the afternoon to get that magic number of having a jury in the hills and take some time. So let's write that because of sixteen of the first fifty potential jurors have already been excused. Based on their answers to the juror questionnaire how difficult do you think it's going to be. To find jurors who are neutral on this case given the global attention it's received and given the events that were caught on camera. It's going to be extremely difficult right now I think it's gonna be a very easy power because what you're seeing is an offense in the prosecution of greetings for. Cost challenges meaning and there's a reason why these people can't come on whether it be noticed an English language as well as they shouldn't or can't for the trial or forty having the bias no of those sixteen of the fifty. They're gone that's pretty easy when he Whittle it down the last few doubt going to be difficult because the course of the national and international good news in this case Toronto. And then brand treat this. Third degree murder charge that there are debating why are prosecutors pushing. To add that third degree murder charge and why was it taken off the table to begin with. Guess so there are two charges right now there is murder intentional murder of the second degree and the Eagles come manslaughter in the second degree now as you go down. No list of charges they get to honor him we'll honor for the kind of criminality that person may do an intentional murder in the prescreen is the most narrow. Manslaughter who have their daughter the prosecution wants to get he brought his charge. Whether it fits the facts possible in hopes of getting any conviction. Obviously the defense wants the exact opposite. Now the prosecution if they don't get it now when the injuries and handle it when double jeopardy starts they may never be able to get that back hello. For the defense if they can get charge off. For the jury to make your case a lot better than. Time friend that Meyer will have to wait and see what the judge decides there thank you. Are closer.

