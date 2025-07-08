'I felt so helpless,' says daughter-in-law of Texas flood survivor

Emily Hasse detailed her father-in-law's escape from his truck during the deadly flooding in Texas.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live