FEMA denies North Carolina's request for full cost sharing of Hurricane Helene relief

FEMA has denied North Carolina's request for the agency to match 100% of the state funds for Helene cleanup, according to a letter sent from the acting administrator to the governor of North Carolina.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live