Fighting for water equity in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville, North Carolina, resident Carrol Olinger talks about the PFAS pollution in her tap water, saying: "I didn't know I was drinking poisonous water."

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live