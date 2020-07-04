Transcript for Finding financial peace amid the coronavirus pandemic

As unemployment rises in record numbers and retirement accounts drop in value, we all find ourselves on edge financially. Here to calm those fears and give us some helpful tips, two popular financial experts, who just so happen to be father and daughter, Rachel Cruze and Dave Ramsey. Dave, whether it's because they lost their job or watching their 401(k) Lose value, we know Americans are worried about their money. So, is there a general tip on how we can all find some financial peace right now? Well, I think the first thing you do as an act of will you have to say I'm not going to panic. Someone once said that people never make good decisions when they're panicked or drunk. You can make decisions with your money right now that could affect you for a decade due to a freakout. I'm an old. I have seen things affect the economy, back to ytk, 2008, and I can promise you all the historical data is, this too shall pass. You'll be okay. Calm down and make good, solid critical thinking decisions. I'm trying just not to look. But that's as easy as it sounds. I haven't looked at mine. Because I never do. Your 401(k) Is right now looking like a 201k that's not a reason to jump off the roller coaster in the middle of the ride. Ride it out. That's what we did in 2008. That's what you did after 9/11. You made a lot of money. Ride it out. Boy it's hard. Take a deep breath and be a grownup. Amy, I looked at mine a few times. Rachel, give us some tips on how to save some extra money during these difficult times. Well, the key here is to be intentional with the money you have. If you're earning an income, or getting unemployment, be intentional with that money. Make a budget and be very purposeful and then watch your spending. My spending on things that I just want not necessarily need, I can get into the cycle of opening my e-mail, these stores are having great deals. I'm just scrolling, adding things to my cart. Why am I spending this money? Is it out of trying to suppress something else, this fear, so really, really watch that you're not medicating yourself with spending money. I hear Ya. Dave, what advice do you give people about paying off debt right now? Well, I think there's two situations that people find themselves in primarily. One is, some of the 10 million or so people that have lost their jobs in America right now and that's a crisis situation for you. I have been there. I know how scary that is to not have an income. And if you're in that situation you stop everything. You take care of food first, utilities second, shelter third. Keep gas in the car, look for an alternative income and you just batten down and don't worry about the other stuff. Don't be current on your Mastercard and not putting food on the table. The other group of people is, people who are doing really well, finances are doing good but they're watching all this hurricane around them. Maybe he drives for FedEx and she's a teacher. Neither case do you cash out your 401(k) Unless it's to avoid a foreclosure or bankruptcy. Rachel, you learned a lot about finance from your dad. Lot of parents it there may be looking for opportunities to teach their kids about money right now. Yes, it's great time. They're home from school. Implement some things. Let them work and earn money around the house. Small amount of money. But teaching them to give and spend the money they do earn and then if you're in a situation where you have lost a job and you know the budget is going to be really tight for your household, talk to them about that. Share but don't scare. I think that's so important. I love that. I love that. You two are giving something away to help everyone out there. So tell us all about it. For 30 years we taught a class for financial peace university. For the first time ever, because everybody's sitting at home, we decided we're going to make it completely available free for a 14-day free trial. Get it at daveramsey.com/hope. You can go through the nine lessons and learn how to handle money and then you can teach your kids how to handle money. It's all completely free for 14 days. That's wonderful. We appreciate that and I know so many people out there do, too. Dave Ramsey, Rachel Cruze, thank you for helping us all. We appreciate your time. Thank you. Thanks, Amy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.