Fired WTC Health Program worker: ‘it could possibly delay lifesaving treatment’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with a former World Trade Center Health Program worker, fired during mass federal layoffs, about the negative ripple effects cuts could have on 9/11 first responders.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live