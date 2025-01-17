Firefighter pilots play key role in stopping LA wildfires

Paul Peterson, executive director of the United Aerial Firefighters Assoc., talks about the pilots currently supporting firefighters on the ground in Southern California from the air.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live