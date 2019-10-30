Transcript for Firefighters battle blazes around the clock

And we're gonna move to the people working hard on the ground working tirelessly. To contain those fires the firefighters thumbs I want to bring in our will read in northern California. What will good to see you I want you said give us an idea of what these firefighters are up against. Well generally these firefighters are up against the fire that's nearly 80000 acres and five because inside. They Kincaid fire. Really. Ripping through the hills here in northern California I am at the center of the fairgrounds and right now is base camp for the 4000 plus firefighters. From all over the region as far as Washington is aren't out of San Diego. They are all on their way out here trucks as far as you can see. Getting ready to head into the fire they got their morning briefing they got their corners and now on their hang out here and this is really. A city within a city where every firefighter from all around comes. To organize to get some rest when they you 24 hour Shep dog fighting for are shipped off at at least they hope that's what they get. Erecting tents wherever they can some trailers and beds in them. But mostly they're just getting rest and food where they can this is the exit where all the trucks go out and drive up into health and beyond exit there. Is a tent city where they get their food they eat with their strength in its and there are other teams and they enjoy the camaraderie with other firefighters in the inferno when there. Is this whole sort of nucleus of all these operations they have. Internet here they have communication lines. There's even retail shops selling Kincaid fire memorial T shirts it's really quite an operation 4000 plus people here. Up here to fight this fire and they're doing a great job putting a lot of pressure back on this fire to make sure that it doesn't hit. Any of these communities in this wine country northern cal. One area. And well I'm have you talked to any of them because I'm wondering how they're feeling they're doing a lot of physical labor in extreme heat and you and you said that there just sleeping and then going right back out to work. How are they feeling with all of this. I mean generally these are humble exhausted Heros we met Jason. Yesterday he had just come off the front lines 124 hour shift. We are walking around where all the tents were and he happened to be there. His face covered in side he looked exhausted when he is nice and have to just talk to us and tell us when he was doing and none of them want credit. Yeah ask them like what does it feel like to be a hero and they basically say. I wouldn't know because they don't feel like heroes they're just doing their jobs this is what they signed up for they get a rush out of fighting this fire we asked another firefighter from Fresno. Any nick Martino what is a good day for a firefighter and he said a good day is when everyone gets to go home and see their families talk to their families. And be with the ones they love. And know that other people get to be what the ones they love because of the work that they did. As firefighters protecting homes saving lives. Saving property and so far this contain fire that's what they've done. There have been structures lost there have been acres burned but it could be and would be so much worse if not for the hard work of these firefighters working. Through the night and through the day. To make sure that this fire. Doesn't do as much damage as it's capable of because the high winds when they are up our severe with a dry conditions makes for a serious fire recipe. These firefighters battling back doing such a great job. And it all starts right here. At that base camp here and Sandra. He and just before we go I'm just so we have an idea how hard the fire from the base camp I'm just curious. It depends on which part of the fire you're going to it started way up and the mountains probably about thirty to forty minutes from here up route 101 this is an area called the 101 court or that famous highway. Here in California. But you can probably take a twenty minute drive to the front lines here than ours so big that. It's close to some places and our went out as a tossup. A lot of it is inaccessible this is really mountainous hilly terrain with one lane roads going up the mountains where. It's hot it's hard for a fire engine they call. The ones they called pavement princess's heart for them to get out. Into those mountains so they're letting those areas burned because there are few structures there everyone's been evacuated. From those areas and from a lot of areas here hundreds of thousands of people in fact evacuated. But it's it's mostly wilderness or close to wilderness out there they're letting now burning controlling the areas closer to communities. Not too far away but. The fires not bearing down on people. Mostly because of the work that these firefighters are doing guiding the fire using their skills their techniques their experience. To make sure the fire stays in areas where they are comfortable with it being and burning and they're setting up lines. To make short that the fire doesn't go anywhere that they don't want to go. Yes and I'm sure the residents feel deep gratitude for them working so hard on will re right there in northern California thank you so much.

