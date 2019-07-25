Firefighters rescue adorable dog from burning home

More
The Smyrna, Georgia, firefighters safely rescued the dog after a fire broke out in the attic.
0:29 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue adorable dog from burning home
That is. Hey good job. Well you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"The Smyrna, Georgia, firefighters safely rescued the dog after a fire broke out in the attic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64569769","title":"Firefighters rescue adorable dog from burning home","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-adorable-dog-burning-home-64569769"}