Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

Firefighters came to the rescue of Brady the labrador, saving him from a storm drain in a local park and reuniting him with his owner.
1:27 | 02/09/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain
