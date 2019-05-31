Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain More Florida firefighters came to the rescue of group of ducklings that got stuck down a storm drain, pulling them out safely. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"Florida firefighters came to the rescue of group of ducklings that got stuck down a storm drain, pulling them out safely.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63403297","title":"Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-ducklings-storm-drain-63403297"}