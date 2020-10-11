Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Firefighters rescue kitten stuck between the walls of owner's home
You want to know more. Along. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:35","description":"Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the tiny feline.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74125312","title":"Firefighters rescue kitten stuck between the walls of owner's home","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-kitten-stuck-walls-owners-home-74125312"}