Firefighters rescue puppy that nearly suffocated in car

More
Debbie Mazza called 911 after her service dog, Ava, passed out in the back of her vehicle.
0:41 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue puppy that nearly suffocated in car
You don't. I don't. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Debbie Mazza called 911 after her service dog, Ava, passed out in the back of her vehicle. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66475340","title":"Firefighters rescue puppy that nearly suffocated in car","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-puppy-suffocated-car-66475340"}