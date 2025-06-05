Firefighters respond to massive fire at Philadelphia bus depot

At least 40 decommissioned SEPTA buses that were slated to be sold or scrapped have been damaged – including 15 electric buses. Heat from the flames caused some of the vehicles to melt to the ground.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live