Transcript for Fires within the rubble of Florida building collapse hampers rescue efforts

This is an ABC news special report. Good morning I'm way Johnson a New York were coming on the air with an update on the deadly building collapse in Surfside Florida. Authorities have gathered to hold a brief things search and rescue crews we know they're working through the night trying to locate. The nearly 160. People still unaccounted for. Or you're seeing here on the screen is the podium set up as were awaiting city officials to comment. We know that the the mayor has been talking to people there there she is mayor Levine cop about Miami Dade County we also know. There is governor Rhonda Santos right there and he was meeting with some of the families. At the reunification. Saturn just a short time ago. This press briefing was supposed to take place or earlier this morning it was delayed. Part of that due to the governor let's listen now. Well good morning we. Just came back from the briefing of the families. I've done by that the fire department. As you know they've been fighting these fires all night and we were out back looking at. That the wreckage and if you were there the morning after their. We didn't see it smoldering like it is now mean that stands is very very good. And it obviously is created out. What quite an obstacle handout they're gonna go into what they're doing I do that from the State's perspective we've felt all requests via Amazon's site. We're working well there's resource is available we have the capacity to do more that's needed. I but I think at this juncture and it really is dealing with those fires it's a very challenging circumstance. And guys and they're doing now didn't confess that they can end down here just just pray for the folks. Who we're who were impacted either directly or there are the families are really really difficult time. Right now you wake up in the morning hoping that that more and more people were were pulled out and down. You know you badges news hasn't been what we hope job and so arrival. Turn it over dad's intimate private and we'll get the briefing from our from the fire respect. Thank you governor and everyone please remember we're gonna hold wasn't so the end freezer have you get knowledge and then we speak we're the question is for. Now all of the Miami Dade County. Mayor denoting color. So hello everyone here we are two and a half days. Into this incredible tragedy and the world is watching and we thank every one. For their prayers for their support repealing we feel everyone is with us. And it makes a difference it really does. I want to thank the governor for being with us again today for bringing their resources of the state. Where are participating in getting FEMA here she is stage this is going to be. As for us as we continue to move forward on our search and rescue and then what happens yeah. So as you heard we're facing theory. Incredible difficulties to this fire. The fire has been going on for a wild hockey team Gary G fire. Can't it's extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire. I'm and so they've been working around the clock police and fire rescue teams these brave men and women compared. Under the rubble two fix this problem so they can get on the all but it is a hampering our search efforts. How we see that this stuff has spread it spread laterally throughout the pile. It's very difficult to isolate the source of the fire and the airport to help stop bench. So we're using everything possible to address this fire. Are we are using infra red technology we're using phone we're using water. And all the tactics that we can to contain the fire and minimize the smoke sprint obviously the smoke itself. Is the biggest barrier. Right now she proceeding. Came in those areas. So we created a trench using heavy equipment to try to isolate. All the fire and continue searching for victims in the parts of that Ohio. That they that we can access. Car no further victims have been found. The numbers are the same as they were yesterday 127. I've been accounted for a 159. Unaccounted for four are confirmed dead. Our top priority now continues to be search and rescue we continue to have hope we are continuing to search. We're looking for people alive in the rubble is our priority and our teams have not stopped. Hour after hour through the night they have been working. At the same time we know everyone wants to know what is the cause what has happened here and of course. We are going to conduct a full and thorough investigation and all of our local state and federal resources. Coming on the scene so people are gathering from all around to help us. With its investigation. The county level. I am directing that our department of regulatory and lease and economic resources will immediately commence an audit. Not all of the buildings at the forty year point and beyond so we want to make sure that every building has completed their recertification. Process. And we want you. Swift swift move swiftly to written mediate any issues that may have been identified in the process. So we are going to conduct this spotted within the next thirty days and we are beginning right now. Hi there are buildings located within cities that are beyond the county's regulatory authority and I invite CDs to join with us. In this aggressive review as well. Situations in these buildings to make sure that they are safe. We're gonna work closely with our cities and provide technical assistance that they can get this job done as far as the buildings that have been. Developed by the same developer as pets this building. We want to make sure that we can work with the city's high to provide technical assistance to them as well as they identify any possible. State and federal funding that could assist. We is not conducting safety inspections that we are here together and sent to the comedian and the world. Please be patient please stand with us please continue your prayers. We we are not going to stop. We need your support thank you can stop us and send them the people that is. Call moments yeah that's it and when and where talking about a he's just. Sell your listening right now Claritin you know B. Mayor of Miami Dade Miami Dade County she's speaking in Spanish at the moment. But just to recap what she said there. She is. Saying that essentially the numbers haven't change common they're very frustrated stilts for confirmed dead 169. Unaccounted for. And there is a devastating fire that's taking place in the rubble that is really hampering their operations are watching right now this is not the part with the fire overseeing. Some crews on scene literally brick by wrinkle removing them. Putting him on shoot that they have their civic and try to get to some of these areas. But they've been offered up again so much was bad weather with rain with lightning and these fires have been devastating she says the fires are deep. Within the rubble there that are difficult to locate. They're using everything they can to try to address it infrared technology foam and water but it the end of the day right now coupled two and a half days into this. The numbers still haven't changed but she insists they are not giving up hope. She is calling for people in the community to. Continue with the support our thoughts and prayers can also have been a number of reports about the structure itself. And questions about. Integrity and questions about cracks and in the concrete a new report that came out the mayor there immediately calling for an audit within the next thirty days to look at all buildings in the immediate area around forty years old which of course is it is about the age of of the building that we're seeing here where this collapse occurred let's bring in our Victor okay I know who's on the scene right now picture I watch what's use briefing in Spanish. I what did you make of what she said I know that you've been following this search and rescue efforts and it she says those efforts will continue but not the hopeful news. Many were hoping to hear. Cat. Right away that we're joining you by the because we actually had to move from our cool station. This ultimate letter. Wolf again in the area observe side just another obstacle about these brave firefighters you can read speakers. As it up again we hear we're those figures stand by we're just going to go back and others being there in coming up and we are slight sprain and fitness. It is very difficult. What they're going to. Are your prayers I've been. Extremely well received. Please continue the prayers they're very important to hope it's very important. Some people needed. The firefighters that are working hard 44 hours a day needed we have our firefighters. And firefighters from all over there are participating in helping. They're switching out and working as fast as diligently as possible. This is very frustrating. Because we won it all done. We want to rescue as many people as possible we want to get to the bottom of this situation. But we can't because a process is very slow and we need to understand that. Hey it has to be done properly to respect all those that could be rescued. So that's where we're at. As far as the barren and of course are I want to thank president to send his resources our governor thank you for all the resource and everything can be here. Pass everybody that is working together mayor and working with other mayors in other cities and other departments. Thank you for all the work and the leadership and the people of Miami Dade county and all over the world thank you for every two years Andy. Does not only your love in your prayers but all the things that you're sending to help all of the families and those that are working here. Thank you so much for all that as far as my colleagues and I we will do everything that needs to be done. This legislation. So this will never happen again in our community. That is a problem. It's good and I get us just bought go up personas. Get Nevada Rhode seriously science Jose Pepe Diaz county commissioner board chairmen who was expressing I think what the moment many of the families in the have been expressing this to everyone he said it's always is very frustrating because we want it all done for me just emphasize that this is a very slow process and that everyone needs to understand that it does calling for vacations or that's also want to note governor Ron Desantis Noah of Florida governor you will also was around the area on scene at a meeting with some of the families after reunification center before coming to this press conference. And some of the things that he said as well DC echoing saying what we've heard TC saying that he was meeting with the fire department novels that they were fighting the fires all night always going and the fires were creating quite the obstacles. Asking that people can pray for the folks who were impacted by all of us and whatever. Back victory can though right because Victor sorry I cut you off a moment ago there. Because we're talking about that audits for all the buildings there are other buildings in the area and then you've been reporting on some of these documents that came out reflecting some of the structural damage from mom because people are wondering what about some of the buildings nearby better the same agents actors and another twin buildings. That's almost identical in some respects the one that came down and he didn't loose. And America wealthier and their guide they were believed that it won't do what you've got AngloGold about double more well good team building and those big guys but even the Champlain powers are closed and evacuated Saturday all the people who were beaten Pulitzer right now and implementing hotel fort. By the Red Cross is figured at some of the battle that beat them firefighters who surgery centers are fighting right now we've got them fired and I think legally whether additional rain that has been on an alternate certainly not helping the situation. Think and it's actually I didn't wait on I'm not piles of debris. Not Jordanian lately 198. Generally don't resolute stand in line or journalist at a press conference action on Monday Trotter of our efforts right now. I had to brave men and women working around the clock before when are search and rescue efforts. I would continue search and rescue efforts. A majority through the evening as we continue removing debris. The smoke there has been taken out as I stated earlier. We're also dealing with in deep seated fire. Smoldering fire but obviously produce an alarm I'm smoke. My most difficult situations wonder type of collapse itself and what we've been the only way then. And go on throughout the debris and then tried to attempt to find voids and look didn't offer opportunities for survivor. We continue those efforts we had to stop briefly as we. Doug the trend says there may imagine bringing in heavier equipment. Look at what infrared touch different components and see how we can mitigate that situation as we continue our search and rescue efforts. Also we reevaluation. Wolf rotator efforts and we work. Together in a sense of simultaneously at work headdress and the fire and the smoke concerns about a search and rescue efforts as well. Although it's very difficult situation and we continue to modify it just what we need to to hopefully. Save some lives thank you. Miami Dade fire rescue. As are companies. When it was BS news. Does his put something in a moment ago you were just listening to lieutenant Carlos and a sorry oh my the Miami Dade police department talking more about the search and rescue efforts alone again. By some of the big issue with the weather the rain but lightning but also there's significant supplier that they've been dealing with one thing they did tell self. About what they're trying didn't do it took to overcome some of these obstacles in these challenges they've created a trench. He's in the rubble to move on some heavy equipment and in fact we've seen some of it what they're doing on the right side your screen there you can see those efforts under way. And with that trench they're able to move some equipment and they've also told us that their actually. Tunneling in underneath that's what you can't see from the air rescuers trying to find voids. Faces were either. We are continuing our search and rescue because our first responders believe they're still a possibility. There are premises. So they're scared they're able. But right now obviously we're trying to stabilize the situation because of fire news. Matt and every level civil engineering. Satellite deal. We should overnight still read do you agree. Publicist. No red flags or signs of imminent collapse we have no. We are obviously very interested in all of the evidence that's coming to light and we're going to be including at Kandahar. I'm what happens after the rescue and in the meantime we're taking. I know we knew nothing about this. Don't know about this. Then later we'll get that number. I know there is. One other building by his. We continue our search again it's a very delicate. Gabrielle. Race. Yes ma'am nine everything. Magnitude it is a lot that I could collapse it is is one of the most difficult. You can search and ready to waive any purpose that we see. What we get access metro restriction from below. We'll continue those efforts we have to ship based on us. We're looking and again the biggest thing here is hope that's what's driving and plus right now that puts driving my decision right now. Free from with the mayor for us to continuing. Our search and rescue after. It's extremely difficult sit through. What we normally have discount respirators jester definite concern what would have to actually go on. Self contained breathing apparatus. Last night we aggressively. Tax certain areas of the fire were Miami Dade fire rescue firefighters particularly. You know we're addressing those opponents of trying to minimize the impact CST air qualities are concerned. But we still have ventilation fans that was set up in specific areas and we use them you know to the best that we can. And for also does have been sent reports Lattimore hair that he could increase whatever small doing whatever it is deep seated. Thank area that still Bryant could intensify as well. So that's you know the logistics of complications that would be able what kind of saw how exciting. Plus I don't. Push for the government. No less so I talk to the mayor Surfside and I think Daniel starts known as well. As you mentioned as a sister building basically write down the street. I know they are looking at his it was built at the same time with the same designer. So they're looking at working with fan and I know they are considering potentially evacuating them. But that's something that you know ultimately the mayors have to make the call on. I don't know there's indications that there's any problems without building right just given the similarities. Given the same age they think that that that may be something so I think he may have an announcement on that today. Use yeah. It's that they evacuate that building. I think I answered yeah. Jimmy atletico what was there are things for people. That's a question for the city. Let him thank you general chi yeah yeah. Yeah. Oh 80 yeah. Once again you're listening to a press briefing there in Surfside Florida officials updating everyone on that catastrophic building collapsed one note there. There was a question that went to governor Ron Desantis and a reporter asked would you feel comfortable sleeping tonight in the sister building. Com and the question was referencing there's another built building that's very similar about the same age built by the same developer in that area. And the governor said that they are considering of evacuating that building they're looking into that and that we. Perhaps they may have been an announcement later today I the pomp and that's a question a lot of people have been asking I'm going to sister building but some of the others in the area. I do though want to go to our Stephanie Ramos who's apt reunification senator she's been. Talking to. A number of the families who've been waiting for news and Stephanie I'd imagine that. People are encouraged by the fact that the search and rescue effort is continuing. But the numbers haven't changed and it's been a couple days now it had no new victims have been pulled from the rubble. Exactly wed fan when you see these families have seen a couple of them walked down here when you see their faces. Their anguish their fear envy you just there. Their concern is for an all over their faces just a few moments ago when then governor Sanders with me he is way down this road here is. I saw a woman who Wyatt had and pat met on Thursday night she was looking for. Her son who bought her son in law was on the fourth floor of that tower with his cousins and they have been. Heard from him sans she's devastated her daughter is devastated and she was running down the street. To try and and listen to what the governor had to face these families are looking for any bit of information that they can get there are so many families it just. Don't know they do they're assuming they're holding on to hold their they're hoping for a miracle but they just don't know and you can see it's raining here in Surfside. At Victor mentioned this earlier V though the weather has really hampered the conditions these search and rescue team this. Have things to so many challenges in the last couple of days but you heard from those officials they said. That they will continue to work they are trying to find people they are trying to get that information. To those families they've got crews working in twelve hour shifts. And it is a round the clock operation but they are facing so many challenges here when it. Can't imagine just agonizing wait for this family members again a 169. People unaccounted for. And I do want to turn to our Tom van Essen out former FDNY commissioner during 9/11 because Tom where we were talking up before we came on the air here. About the search and rescue effort you were there are 9/11 many people haven't seen a building collapse like this in the United States. Since then what did you make of what officials were talking about us in continuing this search and rescue efforts to pass a.'s latest. Yes well I certainly can understand. What they're trying to do and they're holding out. Even though it is less so let's hope as the hours go by thing holding out. Are saying that there is no all the last thing they wanted to do I'm sure it bringing that heavy crane you have. On the screen now. And who would you stumbling all that stuff like that. He did too many too much vibration too much movement and you really lessen the chance of finding anybody in that area. But they had to do that because of the fire to everything they do. Two commentary one problem is greater problem in another area. This smoke density the water coming down that time going by it just. Such a good cook called operation. It's HIV the compact means that much from them got to be coordinating concrete with a sledgehammer a stage of such. Eight the we build a building very well street these are good building that when they come down at the lot of AV AV material. Fed is typical two to move he just told to do somebody under. There and they hang on but as the eligible buy if you can't look foolish. Possible. And Tom were seen pictures right now the search and rescue crews right there they've they've built this slide this shoe and literally brick by brick to one cinder block at a time. These guys are picking him up putting it on that shoot getting out of the way so they can access what they're looking for a void spaces were perhaps somebody could survive. Pockets where were there could be some air to breathe. But Tom give us some perspective on this set again going back to nine elevenths. How long after that. Disaster that catastrophe the attack there were survivors actually being pulled from the rubble. We had no survivors after the first twenty grounds we only found some firefighters on this big cheese and a Port Authority. Persian. You know trapped after actually grows we had month and experts told us right away. So that we would not survive find any survivors but we'd could not listen to them. The mayor just did not want to put them worried we just didn't want to give and take away any hope. If I didn't friend and relatives just needed that. Debt hole so we went on week. But the compression and you know we had I'll wait was merely more dense than this year and under intense stories come down not twelve. We had fourteen acres so push it would really a bigger heavier. It's much more. Horrible. Event that there was no hope they're really from the beginning but. We we just didn't wanna believe. I think there has been all peer privilege a couple of days. And I just you know is it as time goes by CA EU become more skeptical that they will find somebody but you guys doing a great job. 