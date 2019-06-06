Transcript for Fireworks explosion injures 12 firefighters

Two firefighters in Roswell, New Mexico have suffered a life threatening injuries after an explosion at a fireworks storage areas they were among. A dozen firefighters preparing for the city's. Fourth of July celebration that cause of the blast. Is still under investigation. The Missouri Mississippi and Arkansas rivers are putting levees and sandbags to the taxed as water levels hit their highest marks in more than twenty years. More than forty levees have failed across Missouri in recent days and in south east Texas. This rock was caught on camera. Spinning out of control as you see there after hitting high water during heavy rain Wednesday. And in Lubbock Texas intense winds kicked up this giant wall of dust. Which spread across the city justice commuters were heading home.

