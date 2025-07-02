Fireworks warehouse catches fire and explodes in California

Eyewitness video captured the moment when a fireworks warehouse caught fire and exploded in California.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live