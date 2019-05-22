Transcript for Fleet Week 2019

It is day one of celebrating the service is in this season. Fleet week here in York city officially under way and the ships have arrived into the New York Harbor and as he wants them con man it's just a breath of taking sides. Hundreds of servicemen and women in the armed forces man the rails of their ship that they sealed the city not the Hudson River right here. Pass play in traffic and other soft all over the city moving down island and Brooklyn. What are those ships the USS New York it has one point five. Tons of steel from the World Trade Center in its bow it was constructed back in 2007. Commissioned in 2009. Now you can join in on all the activities tickets were the navy and Coast Guard vessels here at the intrepid there pop up planetarium shows live performances. At pier 86. Fleet week goes until next Tuesday. In your city on the big dollar while you're watching ABC news the lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.