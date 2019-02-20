Transcript for Flight declares emergency after lightning strike

Let's take a closer look now at your weather for this Wednesday. A lightning strike from the storm system stretching across the country forced a delta jet to make an emergency landing in Chattanooga. It was headed to Atlanta from Milwaukee meanwhile in Louisiana a truck burst into flames after being hit by lightning. The driver is okay we'll get today's temperatures oh cool day for more of the country with temperatures around freezing in the midwest and northeast. As snow spreads from Missouri to Washington DC at this hour in the west. Temperatures in LA in Phoenix won't even crack sixty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.