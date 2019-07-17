Transcript for Flooding in central US as heat wave ramps up

Well turning to whether it's going to feel like 100 degrees are more in much of the country today the high temperatures and so many cities will be close to 100. 97 and Washington Denver Kansas City and Albuquerque. And high humidity will make it feel even hotter storms are keeping it cooler and the Minneapolis area more than two inches of rain fell within an hour. A flash flooding so severe that it even picked up parked cars. And moved and that that residents of southwest Arkansas are mopping up this morning after a storm caused creeks to overflow. The mayor of Nashville Arkansas says four feet of water it's want their police station. I had about 250 miles to the east a possible tornado knocked down trees and in the suburb and caused other damage blamed that and other storms in the nation's heartland on the remnants of theory those storms are expected in the northeast. Late this afternoon.

