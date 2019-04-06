Flooding in Missouri submerges houses, farmland

More
A breached levee along the Missouri River led to severe flooding and evacuations in Jackson County, Missouri.
2:01 | 06/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flooding in Missouri submerges houses, farmland
Okay. Okay. Okay. And Lou.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"A breached levee along the Missouri River led to severe flooding and evacuations in Jackson County, Missouri.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63487746","title":"Flooding in Missouri submerges houses, farmland","url":"/US/video/flooding-missouri-submerges-houses-farmland-63487746"}