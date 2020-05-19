Transcript for Floods in Midwest, flooding forecast in Carolinas

Turned out of the severe weather outbreak tornadoes caused damage and Ohio overnight. A sickle look now eager to see forecast. At least two tornadoes have touched down in Ohio this twister forming south west of Columbus. But no reports of any injuries. But you know the radar heavy rain extends from Georgia to the Great Lakes and northern Michigan evacuations were order near two dams. Officials say one dam is in danger of failing. Checking today's high temperatures six season windy and New York seventies from Atlanta to Kansas City 93 and Dallas sixties. The Pacific northwest eighty mountains of New Orleans.

