Florida educators and parents fight for race-related American history in schools

ABC News' Victor Oquendo reports from Florida as parents and educators take on Gov. Ron DeSantis' "War on Wokeness," fighting to make sure African American history is not erased from the curriculum.

September 12, 2023

