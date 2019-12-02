Transcript for Florida family blames scooter company after crash leaves woman in coma

Heartbreaking defeat her in these conditions since December 28 Ashanti Jordan has been on responsive in icu. After the line scooter she was riding collided with a car in Fort Lauderdale. She suffered fractured skull. A severe brain injury. Multiple fractures to her ribs. He mouth or acts. Multiple other orthopedic injuries. She's been unconscious since the day that this accident happened it now appears to be in a vegetative state. Her family saying the once vibrant 27 year old the oldest of five children may not survive the fine. I've been administering fifty from the Tony and I haven't. The family has hired an attorney. Who says lion is at fault after misleading Shantee and other writers not to use sidewalks in its instructions on their app. Line is telling these writers to break the law they're telling them don't ride on the sidewalks. And then. As a result these poor folks are in the middle of traffic. Using scooters on area roadways is illegal. Recently the city agreed to let the dock was scooters keep operating but only on local sidewalks. I just want everyone coming to understand why these things everything. All these things can ultimately in your mind.

