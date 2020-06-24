Transcript for Florida hits 1-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Florida continues to be one of the states hit hardest by the surgeon covered nineteen cases the same reported more than 5500. New cases today that's a record high. Victor Kenya joins us now live in Florida with more Victor of Florida's governor is blaming young people for this like what she basing them on. Lindsay that is what the data shows and it is. What hospitals across the state have been telling us as well but the governor has changed his tone now conceding that there is commuting spread happening. And just today he'd says he now believes that it is transmitting. Quicker than it was before what is really concerning right now is the percentage of people testing positive. Today's don't collect nearly 16%. Testing positive last week it was near five the numbers are just going in the wrong direction Lindsay. And it there still is no statewide mandate to Wear masks will that change and as a state planning any other action to stop the spread. You know Lindsay masks or face covering something's. So simple now becoming so. Confusing there is no statewide mask order right now leaving it up the local leaders and that's what gets complicated so for example right now. I'm in Miami Dade County but I'm in the city of Miami Beach in Miami Dade County by mean public and I cannot socially distance. I have to Wear a mask however in Miami Beach if I'm public at all. I have to keep one on. At all times one last note we just learned. That's the hot Miami Dade County mayor is not dispatching a 100 person search team to corona virus hotspots there will be eight. Educational campaign and they'll also be handing out supplies like Hanson advertiser and masks Lindsay. Someone's Odyssey have to Wear masks on the other you don't pick kind of confusing stuff there OK Victor attendant thanks so much for your reporting.

