Transcript for Florida man allegedly tries to steal plane in Florida

As a person who lives in Florida I love it going to Florida man's story but this one might just take that Kate he student hot defense boarded a plane. Parties got in but still a lot of questions remain on answered I want to bring an Victor oak penned who has more press. Victor what happened here. Well leafy hopefully get some of those questions answered a little later today that student highly. It's supposed to appear before judge later on this afternoon authorities say that 42 year old. We shall think that left his car running outside of the Orlando Melbourne international airport around 1:30 in the morning Thursday. He pulled up his car left. It there he jumps out somehow skills he hop right over of or wire fence and then made his way at all aboard an American Airlines. Three Airbus 321 jet it normally holds nearly 200 passengers the plane was empty at the time it was in person scheduled meet its youth get them. Y five upgrades to technician happen to be on board at the time working on that plane. They tried stopping thin cat they first asked to defeat his accurate psyche. Obviously in have anything like that. Things escalated the eventually tackled him to the ground units to break free in the took off running along the tarmac at just a minute later police were able to arrest them. Sink that now facing several charges including criminal trespassing. And attempting to steal an airplane. You have a lot of agencies now investigating this one including FBI and the joint terrorism task force would still. No word on a motive here. No word no word on motive out of course England begins classes but it thanks and other biggest questions being. Is this possible how did this happen and what type of precautions. Our authority is ready to put in place to meet and it's something like this doesn't happen again. What airport officials when. Why do they think that's happening actually set themselves that they are puzzled and when asked if it would make any changes to security is actually said that. All of their protocols worked because they were able to stop this guy just aren't making any changes to security at that airport. They said that. They're good. I remain a little suspicious all right Victor attendant thanks so much.

