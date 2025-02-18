Florida man charged after shooting two men he thought were 'Palestinians'

Mordechai Brafman, 27, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after opening fire on two men in Miami Beach that he thought were Palestinians, according to an arrest report.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live