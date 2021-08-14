Transcript for Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

At the oaks a Spring Valley apartments are small shred of crime Tait marks off the area where a sudden and startling tragedy happened Wednesday. A young mother 21 year old Jim Mya Lynn was in the middle of the zoom call for work. Co worker saw a toddler in the background heard a noise then saw Lynn go down one of them called 911. I don't women you know I'm. The world company yeah I. Want to negotiate. But how can we move. A little later her boyfriend called 911 in cities found her bleeding police do you wait he knows you're not a lake area everyday Bloomberg broke off. I did paramedics are already on their way is he breathing. Now art and after I'm our corporate win emergency crews arrived at the apartment they tried to savor but it was no use the 21 year old died after she'd been shot in the head. Police believe one of her own young children found a gun in the apartment. Pulled the trigger and shot her. It's terrible tragedy. For anyone to have to go through something like that is that his. Beyond anything that I can imagine neighbors saw Lynn's boyfriend the owner of the gun the child's father taken away in handcuffs. Police confirm she was questioned but he's not been arrested. The case remains under investigation. Police told us the gun was left in an area easily accessible to the child. And they're working with the state attorney's office to determine if the toddler's father should be charged. We do have a responsibility as adults. You know to keep people safe. Especially when you own a firearm.

