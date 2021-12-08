Florida now accounts for more COVID cases than 30 states combined

More
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he would “fight back” if the White House intervened to pay salaries of school leaders defying the state ban on mask mandates.
5:20 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida now accounts for more COVID cases than 30 states combined

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"Gov. Ron DeSantis says he would “fight back” if the White House intervened to pay salaries of school leaders defying the state ban on mask mandates.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79428104","title":"Florida now accounts for more COVID cases than 30 states combined","url":"/US/video/florida-now-accounts-covid-cases-30-states-combined-79428104"}