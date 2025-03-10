Florida teen arrested for school shooting threat
Officials said the online video showed the teen with several guns, which later turned out to be highly realistic Airsoft replicas, claiming he was going to "shoot up" a school.
March 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Rubio and Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia for peace talks2 hours ago
Menendez brothers case: District attorney asks court to withdraw resentencing motion2 hours ago
Russia conducts another massive aerial attack on Ukraine overnight4 hours ago
House Republicans unveil plan to avert government shutdownMar 10, 2025
Columbia University student with a green card arrested by ICE, attorney says2 hours ago
Plane crash investigation underway in PennsylvaniaMar 10, 2025
Stocks slump after Trump declines to rule out recessionMar 10, 2025
North Korea tests 'multiple' ballistic missiles as US-South Korea war games begin3 hours ago
Could we be riding in flying cars soon?1 hour ago
Risk of death lowers with plant-based oils, study shows1 hour ago
US-flagged oil tanker collides with container ship in North SeaMar 10, 2025
Dad of last living US hostage in Gaza ‘really hopeful’ about talks3 hours ago
More than 1,300 killed in violent clashes in SyriaMar 10, 2025
CDC to study vaccines and autism, despite several studies already finding no linkMar 10, 2025
Wall Street uneasy amid new tariffsMar 10, 2025
Mark Carney to become new Canadian prime ministerMar 10, 2025
American student vanishes in Dominican Republic on spring breakMar 10, 2025
Israel shuts off power to GazaMar 10, 2025
Long Island on alert after extreme winds fuel rare brush firesMar 10, 2025
New details revealed around timeline of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa’s deathsMar 10, 2025
High school runner hit in head with baton during raceMar 10, 2025
Family of Menendez brothers take on new Los Angeles DA in new pleaMar 10, 2025
Woman says Oura ring helped save her lifeMar 10, 2025
Behind-the-scenes look at Karen Read’s 1st murder trialMar 10, 2025
College teams prepare for March Madness countdownMar 10, 2025
Trump threatens to impose higher tariffsMar 09, 2025
60th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’Mar 09, 2025
Historic church once again opens its doorsMar 09, 2025
Trump announces 1-month pause on tariffs for goods under USMCAMar 09, 2025
Pope has shown good response to therapy, church officials sayMar 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022