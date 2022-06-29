Florida teen battling suspected case of brain-eating amoeba

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was treated for a disease caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba that destroys brain tissue.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live