Transcript for Florida teen behind Twitter hack held on $750,000 bond

Inside the courtroom a judge Raymond Clark's bond at 750000. Dollar saying if he posts bond he'll have to identify his source of fun stuff state attorney general Warren filing felony charges against seventeen year old Graham Clark accusing him of perpetrating the big queen at the Twitter accounts the Florida Department of Law Enforcement working with several federal agencies to conduct. Nationwide investigation. He had access to all Twitter accounts investigators say Clark then stole the identities of prominent people posting tweets in their names directing victims to said they point to accounts associated with himself. He receives over 4171000. US dollars. Clark was the subject of an earlier investigation that ended in April and which is defense attorney says he had around three million dollars worth of big point the FDLE alleges Clark used some money to set up infrastructure for this Twitter hack. The state attorney's office here for the thirteenth judicial circuit. Agreed not to prosecute. Mr. Clarke for any activities relating to that search warrant from August of last year. And they've returned to him. Roughly 75%. Of the bit cool. The state asking the hill's broke any judge today that if Clark without. To order him to identify the source of funds used to post bond. Appropriate two to assume that every single penny that this. Defendant has access to kids by doing guy. These the judge granting that wish also sitting at 25000. Dollar bond on each of Clark's thirty counts court's arraignment is set for Tuesday August 4. Reporting in Tampa ticket picking ABC action news.

