-
Now Playing: London Zoo welcomes baby sloth
-
Now Playing: Sleepy baby sloth snuggles with mom
-
Now Playing: Sloth couple taking their budding relationship slow
-
Now Playing: 15,000 cereal boxes toppled like dominoes to honor school employee
-
Now Playing: What to expect in closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin refuses to testify as defense rests its case
-
Now Playing: Delish editorial director Joanna Saltz shares her take on 2 American food favorites
-
Now Playing: April snow hitting Northeast while flooding continues along Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Officer who killed Daunte Wright makes 1st court appearance
-
Now Playing: At least 8 dead, several wounded in Indianapolis FedEx shooting
-
Now Playing: Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 booster shot will likely be necessary
-
Now Playing: Video of fatal Chicago police shooting raises new questions
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage shows officer fatally shooting 13-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Family notes ‘odd behaviors’ from Donnah Winger’s husband after her murder
-
Now Playing: Rebecca Simic and her four children reflect on Mark Winger’s life with their family
-
Now Playing: At least 8 people killed in Indiana mass shooting
-
Now Playing: A costumed custodian
-
Now Playing: Grandma, mother, daughter trio are dancing queens!
-
Now Playing: Happy anniversary Shawn Johnson and Andrew East!