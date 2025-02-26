Fmr. IRS commissioner on firings: 'It risks delays in people getting their refunds'

ABC News' Phil Lipof talked to Danny Werfel, former IRS commissioner under the Biden administration, about just how disruptive the layoffs of 6,000 IRS employees during tax season could really be.

February 26, 2025

