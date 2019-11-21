Transcript for Food bank tosses $3M in food after ammonia leak

The race is on for hundreds of Houston food bank volunteers just days before Thanksgiving this group of Nimitz high school students stuff bags with dry goods and hands. When you come around people that love to help this is the machine building inside for coming here knowing that we impacted some live just I've been able to give them food impact simulates pretty great. What these students didn't realize since their actions today more than ever. The food bank suffered an ammonia leak in his Prodi's forage because of this nearly two million pounds of food was lost. Then mixing some sad because our innovations like my kids on the reason why there's people out there. Heating day. Houston food bank says illegally impacted is produced French thankfully its other goods are still able to reach families in need. The week however will impact what food families receive for Thanksgiving. Our households may not get back fresh products. But we will still be able to provide them protein and nonperishable items that they will be able tap it on Thanksgiving. As an organization receives more produce in the coming days it has volunteers are needed more than ever. But calling this group of students says his work. Every minute once they had this thing about my family because I know that my feelings in this circumstance they went anybody diplomatic helpless so if I'm that person that can be that. That showed a nearly nine black and help you I would do anything to do Jeffries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.