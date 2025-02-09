Footage captures snow-covered shores after NY winter storm

Drone footage captured a beach in Southampton, New York, covered in snow after a winter storm hit the region.

February 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live