Footage of colossal squid captured on camera for the first time, scientists say

A juvenile colossal squid was spotted in its natural environment alive at a depth of almost 1,100 feet, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live