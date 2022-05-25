New footage from Jan. 6 expected to be shown at Thursday's committee hearing

ABC News' Jon Karl says footage taken during the Jan. 6 insurrection by documentarian Nick Quested could prove to be central to the House committee investigation into the attack.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live