Transcript for Footage of stumbling panthers sparks wildlife probe

Nearly a new video of a shining. Shining a law on medical a light on medical mystery in Florida and spit it out. While I officials are looking to determine what kind of does orders affecting Panthers take a look at there's the big cats appear to be stumbling around. Having difficulty walking and if falling down. Don't know what's going on the port official while lock conservation since some of the Panthers apparently have neurological damage. And there are only about a 120 adult Panthers authorities are testing for rat pesticides and infectious disease among other things. Mr. Adams stumbling there's something wrong you will learn very sad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.