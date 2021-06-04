Transcript for Use-of-force instructor testifies at Derek Chauvin trial

I need to show you an photo that's been received into evidence. It's exited seventy. Is this a use of force. Yes. How does one actually apply of course. We teacher co. Would different techniques but the basic idea is. You drills a landmark new completion arm. Across the device that would be on one side of the neck and your arm and beyond you or me aside and act. And then there's a couple of different hand placements but and you apply pressure with impressionable sizes and it. To gain compliance. Once the subject is handcuffed. And compliant or not resisting. Is the officer to remove Saturday. That review an appropriate time. And hole on then is the person subject to be. Left prone handcuffed position once there. Depends on the circumstances that you are involved in what this person and surrounding. Environment. Why would you want to put them into a different this action. There is the possibility in wrist that. Some people have difficulty breathing when they handcuffed behind their back in their on the stock are you familiar with the phrase position all this case or yes. Is that the danger you'd be trying to avoid a putting someone aside recoveries that Islam and industry can avoid yes. And how long based on your training and experience is typically take to render a person unconscious using an actress. I my experiences under ten seconds under ten seconds yes. Using body weight to control. However I will add that we don't. We tell us distinguish from the neck when possible and if you're going to use by we depend. To put it on her shoulders and be mindful of position.

