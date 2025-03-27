Former ‘Bachelor’ star recovering after vicious dog attack: ‘He’s going to kill me’

Sean Lowe is opening up about the horrific experience of being attacked by his own dog -- twice in 12 hours.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live