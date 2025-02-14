Former federal worker ‘clueless’ after news of firing

Carly Arata was a soil conservationist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live