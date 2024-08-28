Former lawyer Tom Girardi found guilty of wire fraud

Tom Girardi's former legal consultant, Kimbely Archie, joins to speak about the verdict, and what that means for the many victims who lost money due to Girardi’s yearslong Ponzi scheme.

August 28, 2024

