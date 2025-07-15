Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini found guilty of murdering father-in-law

Daniel Serafini, 51, was convicted Monday of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Robert Gary Spohr, 70.

July 15, 2025

