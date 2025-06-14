Former MN state senator remembers State Rep. Melissa Hortman

Former Minnesota Sen. Patricia Torres Ray reacts to Saturday’s targeted shooting of two lawmakers and reflects on the legacy of Rep. Melissa Hortman.

June 14, 2025

