Former National Guardsman allegedly plotted ISIS-inspired attack

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live