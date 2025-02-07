Former NCAA champion swimmer debunks myths on transgender athletes

Swimmer Schuyler Bailar reacts to the NCAA changing its policy for student-athletes following President Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live