Former NOAA employee says layoffs could impact coverage of weather and severe storms

ABC News’ Juju Chang spoke with Zachary Labe, formerly of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about how the agency's 600 layoffs could impact access to critical weather predictions.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live