Former pilot reacts to DC crash

Retired airline pilot Doug Rice joins ABC News and shares his expertise and insights after the deadly plane crash over Washington, D.C.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live