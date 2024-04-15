Former President Donald Trump makes history with opening of criminal case

America's former Commander-In-Chief made history in a New York courtroom. Trump is the first former president to be prosecuted in criminal trial. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) discusses trial.

April 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live